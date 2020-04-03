Form
Coronavirus (COVID-19): tell us you can produce testing kits and services
Forms for organisations that can manufacture and supply testing consumables, equipment and laboratory PPE as part of the coronavirus (COVID-19) response.
The government is asking businesses to support the manufacture and supply of:
- testing consumables and equipment
- personal protective equipment (PPE) for laboratories
- new or existing types of coronavirus tests for antigens or antibodies
This is to ensure we can increase coronavirus tests in the UK.
If you can supply materials and equipment, use the first form (‘Supply materials and equipment’).
If you can supply complete testing methods, use the second form (‘Supply complete testing methods’).