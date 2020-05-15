Coronavirus (COVID-19): support for care homes
Sets out the support package to keep care homes safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Documents
Details
The government has announced a new care homes support package backed by a £600 million adult social care infection control fund. This has been introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in care homes. This guidance provides information on the support package.
The government has written to councils and care providers outlining the details of the support package and has provided additional advice and resources to help stop the spread of infection.