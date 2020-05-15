Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): support for care homes

Sets out the support package to keep care homes safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of Health and Social Care and Helen Whately MP

Coronavirus (COVID-19): care home support package

Support for care homes: letter from the Minister of State for Care

Details

The government has announced a new care homes support package backed by a £600 million adult social care infection control fund. This has been introduced to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in care homes. This guidance provides information on the support package.

The government has written to councils and care providers outlining the details of the support package and has provided additional advice and resources to help stop the spread of infection.

