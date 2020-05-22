Coronavirus (COVID-19): providing home care
Information for those providing personal care to people living in their own home during the coronavirus outbreak.
The document brings together guidance for social care staff, registered providers, local authorities and commissioners who support and deliver care to people in their own homes in England.
It covers:
- personal protective equipment
- shielding and care groups
- hospital discharge and testing
- government support for social care
- information collection and governance
Published 22 May 2020