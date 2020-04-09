Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): looking after people who lack mental capacity

Guidance for health and social care staff who are caring for, or treating, a person who lacks the relevant mental capacity.

Published 9 April 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

The Mental Capacity Act (2005) (MCA) and Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

PDF, 124KB, 12 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex B: Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards form 1B

MS Word Document, 47.5KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This emergency guidance is for health and social care staff in England and Wales who are caring for, or treating, a person who lacks the relevant mental capacity during the coronavirus outbreak.

The guidance ensures that decision makers are clear about the steps they need to take during this period. It focuses on new scenarios and potential ‘deprivations of liberty’ created by the outbreak.

During the outbreak, the principles of the Mental Capacity Act 2005 (MCA) and the safeguards provided by the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) still apply.

The Mental Capacity Act 2005 provides protections for people who lack or may lack the relevant mental capacity to make decisions about different aspects of their life.

The Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards are an important part of this act and provide further safeguards for those who need to be deprived of their liberty in order to receive care or treatment in a care home or hospital, but do not have the capacity to consent to those arrangements.

Published 9 April 2020