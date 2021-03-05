Coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow testing in adult social care settings
Sets out how adult social care services can carry out rapid lateral flow tests on site.
This guidance explains how adult social care services can prepare and manage on-site lateral flow testing.
This can include testing of:
- people who work in social care
- professionals visiting a social care service for work
- people getting care and support from social care services
- people visiting someone who gets care and support
