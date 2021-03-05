Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) lateral flow testing in adult social care settings

Sets out how adult social care services can carry out rapid lateral flow tests on site.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
5 March 2021

Documents

On-site testing for adult social care services

PDF, 1.75MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance explains how adult social care services can prepare and manage on-site lateral flow testing.

This can include testing of:

  • people who work in social care
  • professionals visiting a social care service for work
  • people getting care and support from social care services
  • people visiting someone who gets care and support
