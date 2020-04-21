Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for people receiving direct payments

Advice for people who buy care and support through a direct payment, as well as local authorities, clinical commissioning groups and those who provide care and support.

Published 21 April 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for people receiving direct payments

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Q&A for people receiving a personal budget or personal health budget

Annex A: template contingency plan

Annex B: example documentation

This guidance sets out the main messages for individuals and organisations that can support planning, and help slow the transmission of the coronavirus as the outbreak progresses across the country.

It’s accompanied by a Q&A, mostly aimed at direct payment holders, that directly responds to questions and concerns previously raised by direct payment holders, personal assistants, and charities and organisations that support them.

