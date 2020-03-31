Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): changes to the Care Act 2014

Changes to the Care Act 2014 to help local authorities prioritise care and support during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Published 31 March 2020
The guidance sets out how local authorities can use the new Care Act provisions, created under the Coronavirus Act 2020, to prioritise care and support for those who need it most.

The provisions are temporary and should only be used when it is not possible for local authorities to comply with their duties under the Care Act 2014.

This guidance must be read alongside the ethical framework for adult social care.

