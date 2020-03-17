Coronavirus bill: what it will do

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has identified that to effectively manage a coronavirus outbreak in the UK, we need to introduce new fast-tracked legislation. This will provide us with the legal measures to be able to implement our phased response.

This paper sets out, subject to final approvals, the elements of the new legislation and why they are needed.

COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization on 11 March. DHSC has a clear plan for a phased response, guided by clinical and scientific advice, as set out in the coronavirus action plan.