Community testing - explainer

Community asymptomatic testing helps identify and isolate individuals who have COVID-19 but do not have symptoms.

Published 26 November 2020
Cabinet Office and Department of Health and Social Care

Community asymptomatic testing is a major new tool to help identify and isolate individuals who have COVID-19 but do not have symptoms and may inadvertently be spreading the virus.

Alongside the deployment of tests to NHS front-line staff, social care and other critical settings, testing of asymptomatic individuals within the community can help suppress COVID-19 and offer communities a direct route out of the toughest restrictions.

