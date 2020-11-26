Community testing - explainer
Community asymptomatic testing helps identify and isolate individuals who have COVID-19 but do not have symptoms.
Community asymptomatic testing is a major new tool to help identify and isolate individuals who have COVID-19 but do not have symptoms and may inadvertently be spreading the virus.
Alongside the deployment of tests to NHS front-line staff, social care and other critical settings, testing of asymptomatic individuals within the community can help suppress COVID-19 and offer communities a direct route out of the toughest restrictions.