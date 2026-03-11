Community mental health services: government’s response to the Health and Social Care Committee’s report
The government's response to the Health and Social Care Select Committee's fourth report of session 2024 to 2026 into community mental health services.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This is the government’s formal response to the Health and Social Care Select Committee’s report on Community Mental Health Services.
The government welcomes the report and thanks the committee for the important recommendations.
The government has already taken significant steps to improve NHS mental health services, including landmark, once-in-a-generation reform of the Mental Health Act. The government is committed to going further by delivering a new approach to mental health, in line with the 10 Year Health Plan, that will help people to receive the right support at the right time and in the right place.