Corporate report

Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance annual report 2024: government summary

Summary of the 2024 annual report on the agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 January 2025

Documents

Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: annual report 2024

https://www.abi.org.uk/data-and-resources/tools-and-resources/genetics/code-on-genetic-testing-and-insurance/

Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance annual report 2024: government summary

HTML

Details

The Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance (the code) was first published in 2018 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). The code is an agreement between the government and ABI on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.

The full 2024 annual report on the agreement has been published on ABI’s website (under ‘Annual reports’ on the ‘Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance’ page). DHSC has published a short summary of the report’s findings here.

Updates to this page

Published 29 January 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content