Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance annual report 2024: government summary
Summary of the 2024 annual report on the agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
The Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance (the code) was first published in 2018 by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI). The code is an agreement between the government and ABI on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
The full 2024 annual report on the agreement has been published on ABI’s website (under ‘Annual reports’ on the ‘Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance’ page). DHSC has published a short summary of the report’s findings here.