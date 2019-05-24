CMA letter to Santander on breaches of the Retail Banking Order

The CMA wrote to Santander UK plc regarding breaches of Part 6 of the Order. Santander breached the Order by charging around 20,000 customers holding either an Everyday Current Account or an Essentials Current Account for going into unarranged overdraft without first sending them an Alert. It refunded around £1.4 million of charges levied on affected customers.

