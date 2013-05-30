Clinics authorised to carry out abortions
Information about independent clinics and hospitals that are approved to carry out abortions.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care is responsible for approving all non-NHS clinics and hospitals for the termination of pregnancy (abortion).
This document contains a list of approved independent sector places that can carry out abortions.
Last updated 1 August 2022 + show all updates
-
Updated list of independent clinics and hospitals approved to carry out abortions.
-
Updated list of independent clinics and hospitals approved to carry out abortions.
-
Updated list of independent sector places for the termination of pregnancy.
-
Updated list of independent sector places for the termination of pregnancy.
-
Updated list of Independent sector places for the termination of pregnancy.
-
Added updated 'Independent sector places for the termination of pregnancy' document
-
Updated list of approved abortion clinics.
-
Updated list of approved clinics authorised to carry out abortions.
-
Updated list of approved abortion clinics.
-
Updated list of approved abortion clinics.
-
Updated list of approved abortion clinics.
-
First published.