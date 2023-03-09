Client level data and Short and Long Term data collections dual-run grant 2023 to 2024

The government is transforming adult social care data so that we can deliver better, joined-up care to people who draw on care and support. To this end, from April 2023 the government is introducing a national mandatory person-level data collection – the client level data ( CLD ) collection. CLD will replace the existing annual Short and Long Term ( SALT ) Support data collected by local authorities. CLD will be added to the single data list and will be mandatory for all local authorities from April 2023.

In February, we provided funding to support local authorities with the set up of the new collection in 2022 to 2023.

To provide continuity of published statistics about local authority adult social care services, and support improvement to the new CLD collection, local authorities should continue both CLD and SALT data returns in 2023 to 2024. We are now providing funding for local authorities to run both collections for the financial year 2023 to 2024. The grant determination letter and allocations provide details.

More information

To find out more about the government’s plans to transform adult social care data in England, read Care data matters: a roadmap for better data for adult social care.