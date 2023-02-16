Adult personal social services: specific revenue funding and grant allocations - 2022 to 2023

‘Local authority social services letter 2022’ clarifies local authority-specific revenue funding for the financial year 2022 to 2023, which was subject to the Autumn Budget and Spending Review 2021. This includes information on the:

Local Reform and Community Voices grant

Social Care in Prisons grant

War Pensions Disregard grant

Client-Level Data Flows Support grant

It also provides details of some elements of the Better Care Fund.

‘Grant allocations 2022 to 2023’ sets out the funding allocated to each local authority across all 4 grants, and the grant determination details their conditions and purpose.

Client-Level Data Flows Support grant

The government is transforming adult social care data so that we can deliver better, joined-up care to people who draw on care and support. You can learn more about this in Care data matters: a roadmap for better data for adult social care.

To this end, from April 2023 the government is introducing a national mandatory person-level data collection – the Client-Level Data collection ( CLD ).

CLD will replace the existing annual Short and Long Term ( SALT ) Support data collected by local authorities. CLD will be added to the single data list and will be mandatory for all local authorities from April 2023. View the specification, guidance and further information on CLD .