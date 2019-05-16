Civil Legal Aid Services from September 2019

11 June 2019 - Face to Face and Civil Legal Advice (CLA) Specialist Telephone Advice Services tenders open

We have today opened procurement opportunities to deliver Face to Face and Civil Legal Advice Specialist Telephone Advice services. We are inviting tenders for:

Specialist Telephone Advice services in the categories of Housing and Debt, Education and Discrimination

Face to Face legal services in the categories of Education and Discrimination

The deadline for the submission of tenders under either procurement process is 9am on Wednesday 10 July 2019.

To submit a complete tender under either process organisations must submit a response to both:

The Selection Questionnaire (SQ); and

The relevant Invitation(s) To Tender (ITTs) for the services they wish to deliver.

The Information for Applicants (IFA) documents for both procurement opportunities are available in the ‘documents’ section at the top of this page. The IFAs provide full details about each procurement process, including the criteria that Applicants must meet, and the timetables for when services are to commence.

Contract documentation for the Face to Face contract is available on the Standard Civil Contract 2018 page.

Contract documentation for the CLA specialist telephone advice contract is available on the 2018 CLA contract page. A Table of Amendments has been published at the same time as this procurement process and sets out the amendments to be made to the CLA Contract documents for the Education and Discrimination Categories. No such table has been published in relation to the CLA Contract for Housing and Debt. Applicants are also strongly advised to read the relevant CLA Contract(s) in full alongside the Table of Amendments to ensure that they understand the full nature and extent of the obligations they are proposing to accept.

Tender responses must be made online through the e-Tendering system.

A helpline has been set up to support you if you have technical problems with the e-Tendering system: help@bravosolutions.co.uk; 0800 069 8630.

If you have any questions about the procurement process or the IFA document, these must be raised through the e-Tendering system by 23.59 on 21 June 2019.

Questions of wider interest will be collated and answered through a frequently asked questions document which will be published on this webpage during the week commencing 24 June 2019.

16 May 2019 - Headline intentions for Civil Legal Advice Services from September 2019 published

The LAA has today published its intentions to procure a mixture of specialist telephone advice and face to face contracts for the provision of civil legal services to encourage new entrants to the market and move towards a removal of the mandatory telephone gateway in a phased approach.

Further information on the procurement processes will be published on this page.