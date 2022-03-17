Children and young people’s mental health: government response
The government's response to the Health and Social Care Committee report: Children and young people’s mental health.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This is the government’s response to the 25 recommendations made by the Health and Social Care Committee (HSCC) in its report published on 9 December 2021: Children and young people’s mental health.
The government welcomes the HSCC report. Supporting the mental health of parents, infants, children and young people remains a priority for this government, and the government remains committed to ensuring that the best support possible is available to anyone that needs it.
In 2021, the committee commissioned an independent panel of experts to assess the government’s progress against its policy commitments in the area of mental health services in England. See the HSCC’s expert panel mental health evaluation: government response.