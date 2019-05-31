Guidance
Changing Places toilets in NHS hospitals: apply for funding
How NHS acute hospital trusts in England can apply for funding to install Changing Places toilet facilities for severely disabled people.
From 1 June 2019, NHS trusts in England can bid for funding to install Changing Places facilities in NHS hospitals.
The prospectus sets out:
- how the funding can be used
- eligibility
- the application process
- requirements for Changing Places facilities
To apply, please complete the application form and return to changing.places@dhsc.gov.uk.
Published 31 May 2019