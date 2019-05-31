Guidance

Changing Places toilets in NHS hospitals: apply for funding

How NHS acute hospital trusts in England can apply for funding to install Changing Places toilet facilities for severely disabled people.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Details

From 1 June 2019, NHS trusts in England can bid for funding to install Changing Places facilities in NHS hospitals.

The prospectus sets out:

  • how the funding can be used
  • eligibility
  • the application process
  • requirements for Changing Places facilities

To apply, please complete the application form and return to changing.places@dhsc.gov.uk.

Published 31 May 2019