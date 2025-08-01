Impact assessment

Cervical screening risk stratification: impact assessments

Impact assessment and equality impact assessment of risk stratification in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
1 August 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Impact assessment: risk stratification in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme

PDF, 559 KB, 28 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Equality impact assessment: risk stratification in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme

HTML

Details

The impact assessment covers:

  • the proposed change to the NHS Cervical Screening Programme and the rationale for it
  • economic assessment
  • the evidence base
  • how the proposed change affects the cervical screening pathway
  • details of risks and assumptions

The equality impact assessment covers:

  • the rationale for the policy change in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England
  • who is affected (analysis of impacts)
  • the evidence considered
  • engagement undertaken with stakeholders
  • a summary of the analysis and the potential impacts of the policy change

Updates to this page

Published 1 August 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page