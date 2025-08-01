Cervical screening risk stratification: impact assessments
Impact assessment and equality impact assessment of risk stratification in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The impact assessment covers:
- the proposed change to the NHS Cervical Screening Programme and the rationale for it
- economic assessment
- the evidence base
- how the proposed change affects the cervical screening pathway
- details of risks and assumptions
The equality impact assessment covers:
- the rationale for the policy change in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme in England
- who is affected (analysis of impacts)
- the evidence considered
- engagement undertaken with stakeholders
- a summary of the analysis and the potential impacts of the policy change