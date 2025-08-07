Impact assessment

Cervical screening HPV self-sampling: impact assessments

Impact assessment and equality impact assessment of human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

Department of Health and Social Care
7 August 2025

Impact assessment: HPV self-sampling in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme

PDF, 903 KB, 52 pages

Equality impact assessment: HPV self-sampling in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme

These impact assessments relate to providing an offer of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling (self-testing) to under-screened people. ‘Under-screened’ means people who are at least 6 months overdue their last cervical screening.

The impact assessment covers:

  • the proposed change to the NHS Cervical Screening Programme and the rationale for it
  • economic assessment
  • the evidence base
  • how the proposed change affects the cervical screening pathway (the steps through the screening process, including invitations, results and retesting or referral)
  • monitoring and evaluation

The equality impact assessment covers:

  • the intended aims of HPV self-sampling
  • evidence for HPV self-sampling
  • analysis of impacts
  • public engagement
  • a summary of analysis
  • addressing the impact on equalities
  • monitoring and evaluation

