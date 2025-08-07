Cervical screening HPV self-sampling: impact assessments
Impact assessment and equality impact assessment of human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.
These impact assessments relate to providing an offer of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling (self-testing) to under-screened people. ‘Under-screened’ means people who are at least 6 months overdue their last cervical screening.
The impact assessment covers:
- the proposed change to the NHS Cervical Screening Programme and the rationale for it
- economic assessment
- the evidence base
- how the proposed change affects the cervical screening pathway (the steps through the screening process, including invitations, results and retesting or referral)
- monitoring and evaluation
The equality impact assessment covers:
- the intended aims of HPV self-sampling
- evidence for HPV self-sampling
- analysis of impacts
- public engagement
- a summary of analysis
- addressing the impact on equalities
- monitoring and evaluation