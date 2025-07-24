Impact assessment

Cervical screening: HPV self-sampling equality impact assessment

Equality impact assessment of the use of human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling for under-screened populations within the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
24 July 2025

Documents

Equality impact assessment: the use of HPV self-sampling in under-screened people eligible for NHS cervical screening

HTML

Details

In March 2025, the UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommended the use of HPV self-sampling (self-testing) in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme for those who delay attending screening by more than 6 months, or who never attend.

This equality impact assessment covers:

  • the intended aims of HPV self-sampling
  • the evidence supporting the UK NSC recommendation
  • an analysis of impacts on people and groups with protected characteristics
  • discussion of the engagement process informing the recommendation
  • a summary of the analysis

Updates to this page

Published 24 July 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page