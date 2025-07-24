Cervical screening: HPV self-sampling equality impact assessment
Equality impact assessment of the use of human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling for under-screened populations within the NHS Cervical Screening Programme.
In March 2025, the UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) recommended the use of HPV self-sampling (self-testing) in the NHS Cervical Screening Programme for those who delay attending screening by more than 6 months, or who never attend.
This equality impact assessment covers:
- the intended aims of HPV self-sampling
- the evidence supporting the UK NSC recommendation
- an analysis of impacts on people and groups with protected characteristics
- discussion of the engagement process informing the recommendation
- a summary of the analysis