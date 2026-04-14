Research and analysis

Cardiovascular disease risk from ionising radiation exposure

COMARE’s 20th report reviews evidence of the risks of cardiovascular disease from exposure to ionising radiation.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 April 2026

Documents

Risks of cardiovascular disease from exposure to ionising radiation

PDF, 1.17 MB, 90 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@ukhsa.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In this report, the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment (COMARE) presents a review of the cardiovascular health implications for the UK population resulting from exposure to ionising radiation, focusing on the potential risks of low doses or low dose rates. Evidence is examined from epidemiological studies of populations exposed to radiation and biological studies of possible mechanisms of radiation action in cells and tissues.

The overall conclusions are that while there is good evidence of cardiovascular disease at high radiation doses, as received in radiotherapy, there is only weak evidence of possible health risk at low doses.

Recommendations in the report emphasise the importance of further epidemiological and biological studies to improve understanding of cardiovascular disease risks resulting from radiation exposure. The continued provision of adequate data sets and research arrangements across the UK is also recommended.

Updates to this page

Published 14 April 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content