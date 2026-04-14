Cardiovascular disease risk from ionising radiation exposure

In this report, the Committee on Medical Aspects of Radiation in the Environment ( COMARE ) presents a review of the cardiovascular health implications for the UK population resulting from exposure to ionising radiation, focusing on the potential risks of low doses or low dose rates. Evidence is examined from epidemiological studies of populations exposed to radiation and biological studies of possible mechanisms of radiation action in cells and tissues.

The overall conclusions are that while there is good evidence of cardiovascular disease at high radiation doses, as received in radiotherapy, there is only weak evidence of possible health risk at low doses.

Recommendations in the report emphasise the importance of further epidemiological and biological studies to improve understanding of cardiovascular disease risks resulting from radiation exposure. The continued provision of adequate data sets and research arrangements across the UK is also recommended.