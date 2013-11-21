Guidance

Carbon monoxide poisoning

This brings together the latest information on carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning for healthcare professionals.

Carbon monoxide poisoning: recognise the symptoms and tackle the cause

This content was originally produced by Public Health England (PHE). This content is now owned and managed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA)

The guidance describes:

  • signs and symptoms which should be looked for
  • investigations which may be necessary to establish whether carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning has occurred
  • how cases should be managed
  • main sources of CO in the home and gives sources of further advice and information

This updates previous guidance included in the Chief Medical Officer letter of November 2010.

