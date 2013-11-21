Carbon monoxide poisoning
This brings together the latest information on carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning for healthcare professionals.
Applies to England
This content was originally produced by Public Health England (PHE).
The guidance describes:
- signs and symptoms which should be looked for
- investigations which may be necessary to establish whether carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning has occurred
- how cases should be managed
- main sources of CO in the home and gives sources of further advice and information
This updates previous guidance included in the Chief Medical Officer letter of November 2010.