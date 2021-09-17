Guidance

Calorie labelling in the out of home sector

Outlines the provisions of The Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 and provides assistance in understanding and applying them.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 September 2021

Applies to England

Documents

Calorie labelling in the out of home sector: implementation guidance

HTML

Annex C: calorie labelling illustrations

PDF, 2MB, 6 pages

Details

This guidance document helps to illustrate how the provisions of The Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 work. This document also provides assistance to those affected by the Regulations in understanding and applying them. The Regulations come into force from 6 April 2022.

Published 17 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do