Calorie labelling in the out of home sector
Outlines the provisions of The Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 and provides assistance in understanding and applying them.
Applies to England
This guidance document helps to illustrate how the provisions of The Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 work. This document also provides assistance to those affected by the Regulations in understanding and applying them. The Regulations come into force from 6 April 2022.