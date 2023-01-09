CAEC report on UK strategic export controls: government response
Sets out the government’s response to the Committees on Arms Export Controls (CAEC) joint report ‘Developments in UK Strategic Export Controls'.
This command paper sets out the government’s response to each of the conclusions and recommendations contained in the House of Commons Committee report on developments in UK strategic export controls.
The Committees’ text is in bold and the government’s response is in plain text in the pdf version. Paragraph numbers correspond to the numbered conclusions and recommendations in the Committees’ report.