CAEC report on UK strategic export controls: government response

Sets out the government’s response to the Committees on Arms Export Controls (CAEC) joint report ‘Developments in UK Strategic Export Controls'.

Export Control Joint Unit, Ministry of Defence, Department for International Trade, and Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office
9 January 2023

First Joint Report of the Committees on Arms Export Controls Session 2022-23 Developments in UK Strategic Export Controls: response of the Secretaries of State for DIT, MOD and FCDO (PDF version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3852-4, CP 775 PDF, 683 KB, 58 pages

First joint report of the Committees on Arms Export Controls Session 2022 to 2023: developments in UK strategic export controls: response of the Secretaries of State for DIT, MOD and FCDO (HTML version)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3852-4, CP 775 HTML

This command paper sets out the government’s response to each of the conclusions and recommendations contained in the House of Commons Committee report on developments in UK strategic export controls.

The Committees’ text is in bold and the government’s response is in plain text in the pdf version. Paragraph numbers correspond to the numbered conclusions and recommendations in the Committees’ report.

