Guidance
Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with M)
Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.
Documents
MBDA: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 606KB, 3 pages
MJ Services (GB) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 336KB, 3 pages
MKC Training Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 947KB, 4 pages
MPCT: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 78.8KB, 4 pages
MT Aves: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 733KB, 3 pages
MSA Transport: armed forces covenant pledge
PDF, 717KB
Maersk: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.06MB
Manone: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.04MB
Manor by the Lake Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.03MB, 3 pages
Manroy Engineering Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 66.1KB, 3 pages
Marketing Cheshire: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 913KB, 3 pages
Marlborough Communications Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 166KB, 3 pages
Marriott Lock Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 490KB, 3 pages
Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.09MB, 3 pages
Martin & Co Rochdale: armed forces corporate covenant pledges
PDF, 101KB, 3 pages
Mass: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 518KB, 5 pages
Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 252KB, 4 pages
Merseyside Youth Challenge: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 654KB, 4 pages
Mid Wales Manufacturing: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 81.3KB, 3 pages
Military Wives Choirs Foundation: armed forces corporate covenant
PDF, 227KB, 4 pages
Mitmark: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 89.1KB
Molson Equipment Service Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 217KB, 4 pages
Montpellier Public Relation Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 337KB, 3 pages
Music 4 Heroes: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 3.42MB, 3 pages
My Live Group: armed forces covenant pledge
PDF, 444KB
Detail
About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses
The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the Armed Forces Covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.
All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:
- no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
- in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved
Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances
