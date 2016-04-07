Guidance

Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with M)

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

MBDA: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 606KB, 3 pages

MB Roche and Sons Ltd: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 181KB

MCL Autoservices Ltd t/as Froods Autoservices: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 167KB

MCM Facilities Management Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.09MB

MJ Associates: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 325KB

MJ Services (GB) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 336KB, 3 pages

MKC Training Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 947KB, 4 pages

MPCT: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 78.8KB, 4 pages

MPI Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 145KB

MSR UK (Mentored Safe Recovery): armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 150KB

MT Aves: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 733KB, 3 pages

MTS Cleansing Services Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 264KB

MSA Transport: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 717KB

MWH Treatment: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.49MB

Mabway Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 967KB

MacTaggart Scott & Co Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 937KB

Maersk: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.06MB

Magnesium Software Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 257KB

Magnis Property Maintenance: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.18MB

Magnum Services Europe Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 259KB

Maidstone Borough Council: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 283KB

Major Technical Recruitment Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 395KB

Malik Law Chambers Solicitors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 880KB

Malvern Optical Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.84MB

Manone: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.04MB

Manor by the Lake Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.03MB, 3 pages

ManpowerGroup UK: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 964KB

Manroy Engineering Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 66.1KB, 3 pages

Mantra Learning: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 332KB

Manufacturing Technologies Association: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 300KB

Marine Electronic Systems Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 460KB

Maritime and Coastguard Agency: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 764KB

Maritime Transport: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 177KB

Marketing Cheshire: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 913KB, 3 pages

Marks and Spencer plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 181KB

Marlborough College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.44MB

Marlborough Communications Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 166KB, 3 pages

Marriott Lock Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 490KB, 3 pages

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.09MB, 3 pages

Marslands Accountants Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 288KB

Marston's Plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge (re-signed 7 April 2016)

PDF, 1.19MB

Martin & Co Rochdale: armed forces corporate covenant pledges

PDF, 101KB, 3 pages

Marylebone Cricket Club: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 626KB

Masons Chartered Surveyors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 165KB

Mass: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 518KB, 5 pages

Matchtech Group UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 511KB

Matravers School: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.2MB

Maxaura Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 269KB

Maxiflow Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 137KB

McCarthy Bainbridge Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 195KB

McCormack Training Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 982KB

McLeod Glaziers: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 319KB

Meaningful Education Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 72.8KB

Mears Group PLC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 266KB

Medical Cosmetics: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 725KB

Meditech Global: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 512KB

Meldrum Property and Design Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 451KB

Mercury Electronic Warfare Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.9MB

Mercury Theatre Colchester: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.19MB

Merlin Entertainments Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 252KB, 4 pages

Merseyside Youth Challenge: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 654KB, 4 pages

Merseytravel: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 628KB

Merthyr Suspended Ceilings: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 261KB

Metcalf Commercial Decorators Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.49MB

Metcalfe Farms Haulage Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 226KB

Mewies Engineering Consultants Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 299KB

Mid Wales Manufacturing: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 81.3KB, 3 pages

Midland Expressway Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.06MB

Midland Heart Capital Plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 189KB

Mil - Link Recruitment C.I.C.: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 4.88MB

Military Wives Choirs Foundation: armed forces corporate covenant

PDF, 227KB, 4 pages

Minimal Risk Consultancy Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 127KB

Minster Surfacing Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.47MB

Mitchells & Butlers plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.19MB

Mitie Group Plc: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 2.7MB

Mitmark: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 89.1KB

Molson Equipment Service Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 217KB, 4 pages

Monifieth Medical Practice: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.23MB

Montpellier Public Relation Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 337KB, 3 pages

Moody's Corporation: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 625KB

Moray Chamber of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 870KB

Morson Human Resources Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge (re-signed 26 April 2016)

PDF, 231KB

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Scotland): armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 956KB

Mother Help Age: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 753KB

Mouchel Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 112KB

MovementsUK Corporation: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 261KB

Music 4 Heroes: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.42MB, 3 pages

My Live Group: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 444KB

Detail

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the Armed Forces Covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

