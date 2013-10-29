  1. Home

Ministry of Defence
Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant
29 October 2013
16 March 2017

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

FDM Group Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.01MB

FGH Security Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 204KB

FSI Europe: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 86KB, 6 pages

FSR Solutions: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 334KB

FTS: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 154KB, 3 pages

Falkirk Football Club: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 464KB

Farani Javid Taylor Solicitors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 674KB, 3 pages

Fastnet Estates Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 135KB, 4 pages

Fendercare Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 970KB

FIDES Enterprise Solutions Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 298KB

Fieri Leadership and Development: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 122KB, 4 pages

Fife Chamber of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 298KB

Fife College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 108KB

Figynberg German Shepards: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 437KB

Finchdale Training College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 309KB, 4 pages

Finesse Control Systems Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 469KB, 4 pages

Finmeccanica UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 157KB, 3 pages

Finning UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 985KB, 4 pages

Fiona Vitel Hypnotherapy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 702KB

First Choice Housing Association Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 220KB, 4 pages

First Military Recruitment: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 283KB, 3 pages

First Line Response: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.92MB

Fitzgerald Contractors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 163KB, 3 pages

Fix It UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 804KB

Fletchers Facilities Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.38MB

Fluid Transfer International Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 684KB, 3 pages

Focus Group Logistics: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 224KB, 3 pages

Focus7 International Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 2.11MB

Foot in the Door Films: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 753KB, 4 pages

Footprint Sheffield Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 917KB, 3 pages

Force Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 228KB, 3 pages

Forces 4 Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 441KB

Forces Advice Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 257KB

Forces CV Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 76.6KB

Forces Cars Direct: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.18MB

Forces Homes Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 176KB

Forces Insurance Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 317KB

Forces Mobile Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 3.97MB, 3 pages

Forces Money Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 188KB, 4 pages

Forces Network Enterprise: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 240KB

Forces Online: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 79.3KB

Forces Recruitment Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 662KB, 3 pages

Forces Regroup, Community Interest Company: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 484KB

Forceselect: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1000KB, 3 pages

Forfusion Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.83MB

Former Forces Support: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 591KB

Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.46MB, 3 pages

Forty Four Bar Late Lounge: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 474KB

Forward Assist Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 630KB, 3 pages

Framework Housing Association: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 253KB

Frazer-Nash Consultancy Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 162KB

Frederick R Miller Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 887KB

Free Rock UK: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.83MB

Freedog: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 937KB

Freemans Industrial Supplies: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 501KB

Fred Sherwood Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 692KB

Frome Community College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 277KB

Fujitsu: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 266KB

Function Jigsaw: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 4.15MB, 3 pages

Fusion Community Initiatives: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.14MB, 4 pages

Future Inn Plymouth: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 306KB

Future Sales Factory Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 402KB

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

29 October 2013

