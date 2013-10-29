Guidance
Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with F)
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant
- First published:
- 29 October 2013
- Last updated:
- 16 March 2017, see all updates
Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.
Documents
FSI Europe: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 86KB, 6 pages
FSR Solutions: armed forces covenant pledge
PDF, 334KB
FTS: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 154KB, 3 pages
Farani Javid Taylor Solicitors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 674KB, 3 pages
Fastnet Estates Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 135KB, 4 pages
Fieri Leadership and Development: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 122KB, 4 pages
Finchdale Training College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 309KB, 4 pages
Finesse Control Systems Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 469KB, 4 pages
Finmeccanica UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 157KB, 3 pages
Finning UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 985KB, 4 pages
First Choice Housing Association Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 220KB, 4 pages
First Military Recruitment: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 283KB, 3 pages
Fitzgerald Contractors: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 163KB, 3 pages
Fluid Transfer International Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 684KB, 3 pages
Focus Group Logistics: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 224KB, 3 pages
Foot in the Door Films: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 753KB, 4 pages
Footprint Sheffield Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 917KB, 3 pages
Force Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 228KB, 3 pages
Forces Mobile Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 3.97MB, 3 pages
Forces Money Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 188KB, 4 pages
Forces Recruitment Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 662KB, 3 pages
Forceselect: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1000KB, 3 pages
Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.46MB, 3 pages
Forward Assist Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 630KB, 3 pages
Function Jigsaw: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 4.15MB, 3 pages
Fusion Community Initiatives: armed forces corporate covenant pledge
PDF, 1.14MB, 4 pages
Details
About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses
The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.
All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:
- no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
- in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved
Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances
Related information
Document information
Published: 29 October 2013
Updated: 16 March 2017
- Addition of Finesse Control Systems Limited and Function Jigsaw armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
- Addition of FTS armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
- Addition of Fitzgerald Contractors, Forces Money Ltd, Fusion Community Initiatives armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
- Addition of Focus Group Logistics and Foot in the Door Films armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
- Addition of Forces Advice Ltd and Framework Housing Association armed forces corporate covenant pledges.
- Added FSR Solutions Armed Forces Covenant.
- Updated list of Armed Forces Covenants: Fieri Leadership and Development LLP.
- Added Fred Sherwood Group.
- Added: Falkirk Football Club and FIDES Enterprise Solutions Limited armed forces corporate covenant pledges
- Updated the Fujitsu pledge after they re-signed 1 November 2016.
- Added FIDES Enterprise Solutions Limited, Fife Chamber of Commerce and Figynberg German Shepards
- Added Forty Four Bar Late Lounge.
- Added updated covenant for FDM Group Limited and new covenant for Frome Community College.
- Added new covenant pledge for Fiona Vitel Hypnotherapy.
- Added new convenant pledges for Fix It UK Ltd, Focus7 International Ltd.
- Added new covenant pledges for Fendercare Limited, Freemans Industrial Supplies.
- Added Covenant pledge for Forces CV Services.
- Added new covenant pledges for Free Rock UK.
- Added new covenant pldege for Forces Homes Ltd.
- First published.