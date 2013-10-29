Guidance

Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant (company names beginning with D)

Find out which businesses have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and what they are pledging to do to support you and your family.

Documents

D J Rees Decorating Services Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.05MB

DCH: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 167KB, 3 pages

DG Cars: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 743KB

DHL: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 72KB, 4 pages

DTV Training Services Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 838KB

DWF Group: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 500KB

DX Network Services Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 806KB, 3 pages

Da Gama Maritime: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 246KB

Daly Telecom Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 953KB

Dark Blu Inc Limited: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 141KB

Dartington Hall: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 217KB

Dartmoor Zoological Society: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 466KB

David MacBrayne Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 300KB

Dawnfresh Seafoods Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 508KB

Dean Close School: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.36MB

Defence Medical Welfare Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 230KB, 3 pages

Deloitte LLP: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 74.4KB, 4 pages

Denchi Power Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 351KB

Derby College: armed forces covenant pledge

PDF, 141KB

Derbyshire Alcohol Advice Service: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 285KB

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 321KB, 3 pages

Derwent London plc: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 209KB

Derwentside Homes Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 153KB

DESIblitz.com: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.15MB

Design Jessica: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 180KB

Devon Air Ambulance Trust: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 995KB

Diamond Professionals Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 138KB

Diesel Dynamics Limited (DDL): armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 923KB

Digby Landscaping and Maintenance: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.43MB

Distance Learning College and Training: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 85.6KB

Dogfi.sh Mobile Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.13MB, 4 pages

Domestic and General Group Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.06MB

Domus Financial Services: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 112KB

Doosan Babcock Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 81.3KB

Dorcas Media: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 175KB

Dorking Brewery: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.39MB

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 594KB

Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 287KB

Dover Athletic FC: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.21MB

Dover Grammar School for Girls: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 889KB

Drake International UK Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 291KB

Drivers Direct Recruitment Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 1.71MB

Drug and Alcohol Charities Wales (DACW) consortium: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 219KB

Drumgrange Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 138KB

Drumturk Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 70KB, 3 pages

Duncan Little Hypnotherapy: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 678KB

Dunster House: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 329KB

Duraseal Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 289KB

Dyke House College: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 268KB, 4 pages

DynCorp International (UK) Ltd: armed forces corporate covenant pledge

PDF, 746KB, 4 pages

Detail

About the Armed Forces Covenant for businesses

The Armed Forces Covenant for businesses is a voluntary pledge made by organisations who wish to demonstrate their concrete support for the armed forces community. It complements the armed forces covenant and sits alongside the community covenant.

All covenants signed by businesses include a core statement of commitment that those adopting the scheme sign up to. This covers the 2 key principles of the Armed Forces Covenant, which are:

  • no member of the armed forces community should face disadvantage in the provision of public and commercial services compared to any other citizen
  • in some circumstances special treatment may be appropriate, especially for the injured or bereaved

Each organisation is then encouraged to offer support in a way most appropriate to their situation and capacity, with the pledge document including a ‘menu’ of options for them to sign up to. This menu covers employment support for veterans, reservists, service spouses and partners, as well as support for cadet units, Armed Forces Day, and discounts for the armed forces community. There is also an opportunity for companies and charitable organisations to add their own commitments based on local circumstances

Published:
Updated:

+ full page history

Addition of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service armed forces corporate covenant pledge.
Added DG Cars Armed Forces Covenant.
Updated list of Armed Forces Covenants: DCH, Derby College.
Added signed pledge for Dartmoor Zoological Society.
Added signed pledge for Dorking Brewery.
Added: Diamond Professionals Ltd.
Added: Derwentside Homes Ltd & Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
Added a signed pledge for DTV Training Services Limited.
Added signed pledges for DESIblitz.com and Design Jessica.
Added new covenant pledge for Dean Close School.
Added new covenant pledge for Dartington Hall.
First published.
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Businesses who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant