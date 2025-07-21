British Sign Language 5-year plan: Department of Health and Social Care

The BSL Act 2022 requires that named ministerial government departments must report on how they are promoting or facilitating the use of BSL in their communications with the public.

Each ministerial department has been asked to produce a 5-year BSL plan, setting out how they plan to improve the use of BSL within their departments.

These are published alongside the third BSL report, which summarises work being done across the government to improve the use of BSL.

Departments will be asked to update on progress against their 5-year plan in the fourth BSL report. This is due to be published in July 2026.