Better Care Fund framework 2026 to 2027

The aim of the Better Care Fund ( BCF ) is to support integrated care boards ( ICBs ) and local authorities in designing and delivering more integrated and preventative care, particularly for people with more complex health and social care needs. This will help people stay independent for longer.

This guidance sets out:

how we expect ICBs and local authorities to plan and agree expenditure for 2026 to 2027, working with local partners

how these plans will be assured

Plans will need to be developed collaboratively and agreed by health and wellbeing boards as in previous years.

New arrangements for 2026 to 2027 include asking health and wellbeing boards, ICBs and local authorities to more closely align plans for integrated health and social care services to the development of relevant areas of neighbourhood health services, such as intermediate care.

This framework should be read alongside: