Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) 2024: joint statement

The UK and Australia gave a joint statement following the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultation (AUKMIN) meeting on 16 December 2024 in London.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, The Rt Hon John Healey MP and The Rt Hon David Lammy MP
17 December 2024

On 16 December 2024, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and Secretary of State for Defence John Healey hosted Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) at Lancaster House in London.

Read the press release: UK and Australia boost growth and defence partnership at summit in London.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey with Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles at Lancaster House in London.

