Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) 2024: joint statement
The UK and Australia gave a joint statement following the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultation (AUKMIN) meeting on 16 December 2024 in London.
On 16 December 2024, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and Secretary of State for Defence John Healey hosted Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles for the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (AUKMIN) at Lancaster House in London.
