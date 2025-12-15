Corporate report

Assistive technology research and development work: 2024 to 2025

Sets out government-funded projects supporting the development, implementation and evaluation of assistive technology.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 December 2025

Documents

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2024 to 2025

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5988-8

HTML

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2024 to 2025 (web accessible)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5988-8

PDF, 384 KB, 17 pages

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2024 to 2025 (print ready)

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5988-8

PDF, 270 KB, 20 pages

Details

Assistive technologies aim to increase the independence or wellbeing of disabled and older people.

This report enables those interested in specific areas of assistive technology research to search topics of interest and obtain more detail on this year’s research activity by visiting the associated 2024 to 2025 funding data on the NIHR Open Data website.

This report is aimed at:

  • individuals with disabilities
  • health and care professionals
  • research stakeholders

Updates to this page

Published 15 December 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content