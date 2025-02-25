Corporate report

Assistive technology research and development work: 2023 to 2024

Sets out government-funded projects supporting the development, implementation and evaluation of assistive technology.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 February 2025

Assistive technology research and development work: 2023 to 2024

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2023 to 2024 (web accessible)

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2023 to 2024 (print ready)

Details

Assistive technologies aim to increase the independence or wellbeing of disabled and older people.

Following the Parliamentary report format used in the last reporting period (2022 to 2023), this report has the added feature of enabling those interested in specific areas of assistive technology research to search topics of interest and obtain more detail on this year’s research activity by visiting the associated 2023 to 2024 funding data on the NIHR Open Data website.

This report is aimed at:

  • individuals with disabilities
  • health and care professionals
  • research stakeholders

