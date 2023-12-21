Corporate report

Assistive technology research and development work: 2022 to 2023

Sets out government-funded projects supporting the development, implementation and evaluation of assistive technology.

Department of Health and Social Care
21 December 2023

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2022 to 2023

HTML

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2022 to 2023 (web accessible)

PDF, 323 KB, 18 pages

Research and development work relating to assistive technology: 2022 to 2023 (print ready)

PDF, 307 KB, 20 pages

Details

Assistive technologies aim to increase the independence or wellbeing of disabled and older people.

This year’s 2022 to 2023 report follows a new format. It summarises the progress made in funding and uptake of assistive technology and, as an added feature, readers can access detailed information on all research activity through the NIHR Open Data website. The site includes the full list of projects funded in 2022 to 2023, which can be searched by area of interest (for instance, ‘hearing impairment’), and links to project funder webpages.

This new format will make the information and data related to funding and developments in assistive technology more discoverable online and accessible to the end-user community, including:

  • individuals with disabilities
  • health and care professionals
  • research stakeholders
