APRHAI: summary of activities and recommendations
January to December 2019 report from the Advisory Committee on Antimicrobial Prescribing, Resistance and Healthcare Associated Infection (APRHAI).
This report gives an overview of the work done by the APRHAI from January to December 2019.
APRHAI is the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) independent, non-executive Advisory Committee, which provides practical and scientific advice to the government on minimising the risk of healthcare associated infections and addressing antimicrobial resistance.
Public Health England (PHE) provides independent secretariat to the APRHAI.