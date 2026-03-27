Apheresis capacity in England: report of the apheresis expert working group
Report from an expert working group on the current and anticipated capacity issues for apheresis service providers.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This report identifies several common capacity constraints faced by apheresis service providers in England, including:
- infrastructure
- bed capacity
- workforce
- logistics
The report highlights that apheresis needs to be thought of as a single service rather than a range of different commissioned pathways. This report will be of interest to integrated care boards in making this transformation happen.