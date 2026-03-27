Research and analysis

Apheresis capacity in England: report of the apheresis expert working group

Report from an expert working group on the current and anticipated capacity issues for apheresis service providers.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
27 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Apheresis capacity in England: report of the apheresis expert working group

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Details

This report identifies several common capacity constraints faced by apheresis service providers in England, including:

  • infrastructure
  • bed capacity
  • workforce
  • logistics

The report highlights that apheresis needs to be thought of as a single service rather than a range of different commissioned pathways. This report will be of interest to integrated care boards in making this transformation happen.

Updates to this page

Published 27 March 2026

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