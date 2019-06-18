AoFA Qualifications (AoFAQ) Special Conditions (Amended): 10 June 2019

Awarding organisation Issue Action taken Case status AoFA Qualifications (AoFAQ) Likely failure to comply with Conditions H5.1, H6.1(d), I4.1(d), I4.2(b) and I4.2(c). Amendment of Special Conditions Open

On 5 December 2018, Ofqual gave a direction to AoFAQ following an investigation that raised concerns that AoFAQ had failed, and was likely to continue to fail to comply with its Conditions of Recognition. The direction was given in order to secure compliance with Conditions H5.1, H6.1(d), I4.1(d), I4.2(b) and I4.2(c) and required AoFAQ to immediately stop issuing results and certificates to Learners and to stop registering new Learners to qualifications regulated by Ofqual, until it had demonstrated that it had the capacity to ensure that results were accurate and certificates were valid.

On 28 February 2019, Ofqual replaced that direction with Special Conditions. This followed significant improvements in AoFAQ’s capacity to undertake the development, delivery and award of qualifications. The Special Conditions were imposed to provide assurances around AoFAQ’s capacity for sustained compliance going forward. The terms of the direction ceased to have effect on 28 February 2019.

In June 2019, Ofqual reviewed the Special Conditions to determine whether they should remain in place, be amended or removed. Based on information received from AOFAQ, Ofqual is satisfied that AOFAQ is conducting its day to day operations in accordance with its Conditions of Recognition but is of the view that there remains a risk to AOFAQ’s sustained future compliance due to the temporary nature of some of the posts within its workforce. Ofqual also considers that any significant increase in the number of Centres approved by AOFAQ would present a risk to AOFAQ’s capacity to develop, deliver and award qualifications in accordance with its Conditions of Recognition.

For those reasons, on 10 June 2019, Ofqual amended the Special Conditions as follows:

Removal of the restriction on the issue of results and certificates to Learners

Addition of the requirement to provide Ofqual with monthly updates on the number of active Centres and any change, or proposed change, to the number of Centres AOFAQ approves.

All other Special Conditions remain in place.

Ofqual will review these Special Conditions again on or before 30 September 2019.