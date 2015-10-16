MHRA annual accountability review minutes

Transparency data

Department of Health and Social Care and Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
16 October 2015
Last updated
2 September 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Annual accountability review minutes 2020 to 2021: 22 July 2021

HTML

Annual accountability review minutes 2019 to 2020: 27 November 2020

HTML

Annual accountability review minutes 2018 to 2019: 1 November 2019

HTML

Annual accountability review minutes 2017 to 2018: 18 October 2018

HTML

Annual accountability review minutes 2016 to 2017: 27 September 2017

PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Annual accountability review minutes 2015 to 2016: 20 October 2016

PDF, 187KB, 6 pages

Annual accountability review minutes 2014 to 2015: 9 September 2015

PDF, 248KB, 7 pages

Details

Minutes of Annual Accountability Review, held between the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Health and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency .

