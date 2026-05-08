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Corporate report

Advertising investigations: April 2026

Decisions made by MHRA on adverts reported to have breached the legislation on advertising medicines.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
8 May 2026

Documents

Websites offering medicinal treatment services for hay fever– April 2026 

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Medicinal treatment services for weight loss – April 2026 

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Websites offering medicinal treatment services for hay fever– April 2026 

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Details

Contact advertising@mhra.gov.uk if you have concerns with the advertising of medicines or write to:

Advertising Standards Unit,
10 South Colonnade,
Canary Wharf,
London
E14 4PU

Alternatively, contact the pharmaceutical self-regulatory bodies, the Proprietary Association of Great Britain (PAGB) for advertising for over the counter medicines, or the Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA) for advertisements to health professionals for prescription medicines.

See the Blue Guide for guidance on how medicines should be promoted or advertised in the UK.

Updates to this page

Published 8 May 2026

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