Guidance

Adults assessed and supported year in employment grant determination: 2026 to 2027

A grant determination letter outlining funding conditions and eligibility requirements to claim funding for the assessed and supported year in employment in adult social care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Adults assessed and supported year in employment grant determination: 2026 to 2027

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Details

This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed for the adults assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) for newly qualified social workers.

ASYE funding is available to eligible employers of newly qualified social workers in England who are employed to deliver adults’ social work.

Updates to this page

Published 16 March 2026

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