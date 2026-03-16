Adults assessed and supported year in employment grant determination: 2026 to 2027
A grant determination letter outlining funding conditions and eligibility requirements to claim funding for the assessed and supported year in employment in adult social care.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed for the adults assessed and supported year in employment (ASYE) for newly qualified social workers.
ASYE funding is available to eligible employers of newly qualified social workers in England who are employed to deliver adults’ social work.