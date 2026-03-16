Guidance

Adults assessed and supported year in employment for newly qualified social workers: a guide for employers

Guidance outlining the criteria and process for accessing funding for the assessed and supported year in employment in adult social care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Adults assessed and supported year in employment for newly qualified social workers: a guide for employers

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Details

Eligible employers of newly qualified social workers delivering adults’ social work in England can claim funding for the assessed and supported year in employment. 

This guidance covers:

  • the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
  • how the funding can be used
  • evidence requirements for making claims

Updates to this page

Published 16 March 2026

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