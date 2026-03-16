Adults assessed and supported year in employment for newly qualified social workers: a guide for employers
Guidance outlining the criteria and process for accessing funding for the assessed and supported year in employment in adult social care.
Applies to England
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Eligible employers of newly qualified social workers delivering adults’ social work in England can claim funding for the assessed and supported year in employment.
This guidance covers:
- the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
- how the funding can be used
- evidence requirements for making claims