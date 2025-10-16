Adult social care winter letter 2025 to 2026
Letter from Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, setting out the priorities for adult social care this winter.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This letter sets out the critical actions needed across the adult social care sector to protect individuals and their carers, and deliver operational resilience in winter 2025 to 2026.
It is aimed at:
- chief executives of local councils
- directors of adult social services
- integrated care boards and partnerships
- adult social care provider representative organisations
- adult social care providers
- local council adult social care staff including social workers and occupational therapists