Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund

Guidance for adult social care employers on the training funds reimbursement scheme.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 April 2024

Applies to England

Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund: a guide for employers

Eligible adult social care (ASC) employers in England can claim staff training costs from the Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund. You must show evidence of the spend on training. The staff getting the training must be in qualifying roles.

This guidance covers:

  • the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the fund

  • how the funding can be used, including the courses and qualifications within scope of the fund

  • when the funding will be available

  • the fund reimbursement rates

  • the transition arrangements from the Workforce Development Fund

  • details on how adult social care employers will be able to make a claim

