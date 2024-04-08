Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund
Guidance for adult social care employers on the training funds reimbursement scheme.
Applies to England
Details
Eligible adult social care (ASC) employers in England can claim staff training costs from the Adult Social Care Training and Development Fund. You must show evidence of the spend on training. The staff getting the training must be in qualifying roles.
This guidance covers:
the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the fund
how the funding can be used, including the courses and qualifications within scope of the fund
when the funding will be available
the fund reimbursement rates
the transition arrangements from the Workforce Development Fund
details on how adult social care employers will be able to make a claim