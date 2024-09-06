Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme
Information for adult social care employers in England on learning and development support for the financial year 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
Details
Eligible adult social care employers in England can claim staff training costs from the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme (LDSS). The LDSS is available for non-regulated care staff, including deputy and Care Quality Commission-registered managers and agency staff, within the adult social care workforce. Staff taking the training must be in qualifying roles. You must show evidence of the spend on training.
This guidance covers:
- the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
- how the funding can be used, including the training courses and qualifications within scope of the scheme
- when the funding will be available
- the reimbursement rates
- the transition arrangements from the Workforce Development Fund
- details on how adult social care employers can access the online claims service and make a claim