Guidance

Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme

Information for adult social care employers in England on learning and development support for the financial year 2024 to 2025.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
6 September 2024

Applies to England

Documents

Learning and Development Support Scheme for the adult social care workforce: a guide for employers

HTML

Eligible training courses and qualifications

HTML

Details

Eligible adult social care employers in England can claim staff training costs from the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme (LDSS). The LDSS is available for non-regulated care staff, including deputy and Care Quality Commission-registered managers and agency staff, within the adult social care workforce. Staff taking the training must be in qualifying roles. You must show evidence of the spend on training.

This guidance covers:

  • the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
  • how the funding can be used, including the training courses and qualifications within scope of the scheme
  • when the funding will be available
  • the reimbursement rates
  • the transition arrangements from the Workforce Development Fund
  • details on how adult social care employers can access the online claims service and make a claim

Updates to this page

Published 6 September 2024

Sign up for emails or print this page