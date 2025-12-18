Policy paper

Adult social care priorities for local authorities

Sets out national priority outcomes, expectations and notional allocations for local authorities that deliver adult social care services.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 December 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Adult social care priorities for local authorities: 2026 to 2027

HTML

Annex A - list of priority outcomes and expectations for local authorities: 2026 to 2027

HTML

Annex B - methodology for calculating local authority notional funding allocations for adult social care

HTML

Annex C - metrics and data for 2026 to 2027

HTML

Details

The government has 3 objectives for adult social care. These are to: 

  • radically improve the quality of care and support
  • enable people to have more choice and control over their care and support
  • strengthen the join-up between health and social care services

This publication: 

  • sets out the government’s expectations for local authorities, from the 2026 to 2027 financial year onwards, to achieve these objectives and pave the way towards creating a national care service
  • outlines the methodology that the Department of Health and Social Care will use to calculate new adult social care notional allocations for all local authorities over the next 3 years to support their budget-setting
  • explains how the Department of Health and Social Care will draw on data and engagement with local authorities to understand how local progress is being made towards these expectations

Updates to this page

Published 18 December 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page