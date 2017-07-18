Guidance

Adult social care outcomes framework: handbook of definitions

Sets out the technical detail of each adult social care outcomes framework (ASCOF) measure.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
18 July 2017
Last updated
16 February 2023 — See all updates

Documents

Adult social care outcomes framework 2023 to 2024: draft handbook of definitions

HTML

The adult social care outcomes framework 2018/19: handbook of definitions

PDF, 896 KB, 82 pages

The adult social care outcomes framework 2017/18: handbook of definitions

PDF, 895 KB, 70 pages

The adult social care outcomes framework 2016/17: handbook of definitions

PDF, 1.38 MB, 69 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The adult social care outcomes framework (ASCOF) measures how well care and support services achieve the outcomes that matter most to people.

The ASCOF handbook of definitions sets out the technical detail of each measure, with examples to minimise confusion and inconsistency in reporting and interpretation.

Published 18 July 2017
Last updated 16 February 2023 + show all updates

  1. Adult social care outcomes framework 2023 to 2024: draft handbook of definitions added to page

  2. Added updated handbook for 2018 to 2019.

  3. Added 2017/18 handbook of definitions.

  4. First published.

Related content