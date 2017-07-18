Adult social care outcomes framework: handbook of definitions
Sets out the technical detail of each adult social care outcomes framework (ASCOF) measure.
The adult social care outcomes framework (ASCOF) measures how well care and support services achieve the outcomes that matter most to people.
The ASCOF handbook of definitions sets out the technical detail of each measure, with examples to minimise confusion and inconsistency in reporting and interpretation.
