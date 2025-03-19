Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme grant determination: 2025 to 2026

This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed from the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme. This is the 2025 to 2026 edition, which applies to all claims for eligible training courses and qualifications that are paid for between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026 (inclusive), irrespective of when the claim is submitted.

For claims for eligible training courses and qualifications that were paid for between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025 (inclusive), the 2024 to 2025 edition of the grant determination letter applies.

Where courses or qualifications have been paid for in multiple instalments, the grant determination letter applies according to the date that the first payment was made.