Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme grant determination: 2024 to 2025
Grant determination for the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme in the financial year 2024 to 2025.
Applies to England
This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed from the Adult Social Care Learning and Development Support Scheme. This is the 2024 to 2025 edition, which applies to all claims for eligible training courses and qualifications that were paid for between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025 (inclusive), irrespective of when the claim is submitted.
For claims for eligible training courses and qualifications that were paid for between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026 (inclusive), the 2025 to 2026 edition of the grant determination letter applies.
Where courses or qualifications have been paid for in multiple instalments, the grant determination letter applies according to the date that the first payment was made.
Updates to this pagePublished 12 September 2024
Last updated 19 March 2025 + show all updates
-
Updated to outline the funding scope and window for reimbursement, and to direct claimants to the 2025 to 2026 grant determination letter for claims falling under 2025 to 2026 conditions.
-
First published.