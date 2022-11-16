Adult Social Care Discharge Fund: local authority and Integrated Care Board (ICB) allocations
Sets out funding allocations for the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
These documents set out the funding allocations for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund. Of the funding 40% (£200 million) will be distributed to local authorities and 60% (£300 million) to Integrated Care Boards (ICBs). Local authorities and ICBs will work together to plan how to spend the money locally.
Published 16 November 2022