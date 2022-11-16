Guidance

Adult Social Care Discharge Fund: local authority and Integrated Care Board (ICB) allocations

Sets out funding allocations for the Adult Social Care Discharge Fund.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 November 2022

Applies to England

Grant allocations to local authorities

Integrated care board allocations

Details

These documents set out the funding allocations for the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund. Of the funding 40% (£200 million) will be distributed to local authorities and 60% (£300 million) to Integrated Care Boards (ICBs).  Local authorities and ICBs will work together to plan how to spend the money locally.

