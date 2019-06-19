Research and analysis

ACMD report: drug-related harms in homeless populations

ACMD report providing advice to the government on the factors that make the homeless population vulnerable to substance misuse harms and how these can reduced.

Published 19 June 2019
From:
Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs

Documents

Drug-related harms in homeless populations and how they can be reduced

PDF, 1.65MB, 57 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternativeformats@homeoffice.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In July 2017 the then Home Secretary submitted a letter to the ACMD to commission a programme of work following the publication of the recently published drug strategy. This letter sought advice from the council on how drug-related harms in homeless populations could be reduced.

The ACMD recovery committee’s report explores the risk factors which make homeless people susceptible to substance misuse-related harms, and the evidence for interventions to support these individuals.

Published 19 June 2019