ACMD report: drug-related harms in homeless populations
ACMD report providing advice to the government on the factors that make the homeless population vulnerable to substance misuse harms and how these can reduced.
In July 2017 the then Home Secretary submitted a letter to the ACMD to commission a programme of work following the publication of the recently published drug strategy. This letter sought advice from the council on how drug-related harms in homeless populations could be reduced.
The ACMD recovery committee’s report explores the risk factors which make homeless people susceptible to substance misuse-related harms, and the evidence for interventions to support these individuals.